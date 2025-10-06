'THIS IS OUR FAMILY': City commissioners vow to save North Port senior center

NORTH PORT, Fla. — In Monday's workshop meeting, North Port city commissioners unanimously agreed to find a way to keep the city's senior center and Awaken Church's food pantry operational despite the building's deteriorating condition.

For seniors like Linda Schrader, who visits twice a week to play bridge with friends at the North Port Senior Center, the facility represents much more than just a gathering place.

"This is our family now," Schrader said.

City Seeks Solution for senior center, and food pantry

"I love to come here and play," one senior said.

"It's a community, and it's friendship. It means a lot to me and all my partners and all of us that play here. " another senior said.

But that family gathering place is now in jeopardy. The building that houses both the senior center and Awaken Outreach Center food pantry is on the verge of condemnation due to structural issues.

Mayor Phil Stokes said commissioners are committed to helping these organizations continue their community work. During Monday's meeting, officials discussed options ranging from repairing the existing building to tearing it down and constructing something new.

"I think the commitment's there on a part of our commission to support these groups," Stokes said. "They do so much for our community. They help make North Port what it is, and it's real important that we do everything to support them."

The building crisis affects more than just the senior center. The Awaken Outreach Center serves more than 3,700 people per week, according to Director Larry Grant, who said they served more than 163,000 neighbors last year alone.

"We love North Port, and we're committed to serving North Port," Grant said.

Pastor Brian Zdrojowy emphasized his church's dedication to continuing their community service despite the building challenges.

"Our church is not the city's obligation," the pastor said. "However, we love our partnership with the city. We love the opportunity to pour into the city."

City commissioners agreed to take time to develop a comprehensive solution that will allow both organizations to continue serving the North Port community.

"It's not just a building, it's a home to a lot of us," one senior explained.

