Speed cameras coming to North Port schools

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port is joining a growing number of Florida cities to approve school zone speed cameras. The city commission approved a deal with RedSpeed Florida during its Sept. 23 meeting.

"There is nothing more important than protecting the lives of our children," Commissioner Barbara Langdon said.

WATCH: Parents react to school zone speed cameras:

The cameras will be installed in 10 school zones, according to a presentation from North Port Police.

Several parents told FOX 4 they welcomed the move. On Tuesday, Stevie Ramsey picked up her 12-year-old son from Heron Creek Middle School. Ramsey said speeding is an issue, not just in school zones.

"Speeding's gotten out of control," Ramsey said. "It's everywhere.

During a Sept. 9 meeting, North Port Police Capt. Scott King told commissioners that officers observed 214 school zone violations since class started

The system will issue $100 citations to drivers exceeding the speed limit by more than 11 mph. Police staff will review the citations before they are issued, Taylor said.

RedSpeed will install the cameras for free, according to the department. The company then gets a cut of the collected fines. Here is a breakdown of where the money goes:

$20 - Florida Department of Revenue for the general fund



$39 - North Port Police for "public safety initiatives" and to administer the cameras



$21 - RedSpeed to administer the cameras



$12 - Sarasota County Schools for school security initiatives, student transportation, or to improve the safety of student walking conditions. (Shared with charter schools)



$5 - North Port Police for the school crossing guard recruitment and retention program

Cameras will activate 30 minutes before school begins and remain operational throughout the entire school day until 30 minutes after the end of the day.

Police will send a citation to the registered owner of the vehicle within 30 days of the violation, according to the department. Owners may request a hearing to dispute the ticket.

The extended operating hours drew some criticism during public comment, with one neighbor arguing the cameras don't need to run all day. Some commissioners also expressed concern the cameras may cause confusion for drivers.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison strongly pushed back.

"Ladies and gentleman I have gone to those houses and I have delivered death notifications," Garrison said. It is not a good thing. We have had children struck, in school zones, in this city."

The department plans to implement a 30-day grace period where violators receive warnings instead of citations.

Installation could begin as early as the end of the year. For parents like Ramsey, the cameras represent a crucial safety measure.

"I think it's a good idea. I think we need that to keep our kids safe," Ramsey said.

