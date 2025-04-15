Should North Port businesses be able to sell alcohol closer to churches & schools?

NORTH PORT, Fla. — For the first time in 34 years, an ordinance about the 800-foot distance restriction of selling alcohol is being revisited.

The North Port Economic Development Advisory Board met Tuesday morning to talk about changing how far alcohol can be sold from churches and schools.

NORTH PORT SELLING ALCOHOL NEAR CHURCHES AND SCHOOLS

"We have gone through a adoption of a city wide zoning map recently, and some of the areas along our major thorough fairs have been designated for commercial uses," said North Port's Development Services Director Alaina Ray. "Currently, none of those areas would be allowed for alcohol use due to the proximity to schools and churches…because of that, the opportunities for economic development and bringing new dining options to our city are very limited."

The current 800-foot distance requirement is suggested to stay in place for businesses, such as bars or nightclubs.

But, there are other suggestions such as waiving the distance requirements for wineries, hotels and if a place is selling alcohol near a church that's in the strip mall.

One North Port resident says, "going from 800 to 600 feet is pointless."

On the contrary, a board member explains that the K-12 restriction should stay 800 feet, except if it's near colleges, then it should be reduced.

Board member, Julianne Lacour made a recommendation to the Commission: explore the possibility of looking at the city code regarding sales near churches and schools.

The recommendation will now be passed onto the committee for review.