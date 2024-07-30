ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A grassroots conservation organization is raising money to buy a plot of land in Englewood, to use as a Florida Scrub Jay sanctuary.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk explain how a grassroots conservation organization is trying to save a Scrub Jay habitat in Englewood:

Saving the Scrub Jay in Englewood: "Hopefully we can coexist" say advocates

The Environmental Conservancy of North Port has purchased 46 plots of land for similar projects, protecting the land and habitat of native wildlife from development.

“They are called stepping stones,” said Barbara Lockhart, President of the Environmental Conservancy of North Port. “Providing stepping stones or pockets of green space, wildlife can move around, have cover in the habitat it's used to having. Hopefully we can coexist. That's the ultimate goal, to coexist with nature in your neighborhood.”

Alex Orenczuk. Barbara Lockhart speaks with Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk.

The property the organization is fund raising for in Englewood is a quarter acre lot in a quiet neighborhood on Huntington Ave. The property is located in a county designated Scrub Jay Zone, and has scrub jays and native plants on it, something the organization wants to preserve.

“It seems from an ethical standpoint, why shouldn't nature be able to keep a little something while people move in?” said Lockhart. “ There should be a balance. In the long run do we really want every single piece of acreage paved over and developed?”

Maria Vidal lives across the street from the potential scrub jay sanctuary. She told Fox 4 she sees the scrub jays often and supports purchasing the land for a sanctuary.

“It's essential and it's totally worth moving into an area like this where we can preserve our land and it will be more attractive to people,” said Vidal. “The only way we’re going to be able to maintain these birds here is by keeping the land.”

Alex Orenczuk. Maria Vidal speaks with Fox 4's Charlotte County Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk.

The Environmental Conservancy of North Port has until August 31 to come up with the funds for the property. It remains approximately $7,000 away from the $25,000 necessary to purchase the property.

To learn more about the Environmental Conservancy of North Port, click here.