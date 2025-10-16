NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Sarasota County School Board is grappling with how artificial intelligence should be used in education as the board considers updating its AI policy.

"We gotta start this conversation because it's happening, now" School Board member Tom Edwards said during a work session last Tuesday.

WATCH: School Board members discuss AI in the classroom:

Sarasota County School Board considers artificial intelligence policy change

Professor Leandro de Castro leads Florida Gulf Coast University's Dendritic Institute, which researches AI. He said the technology is already common in the classroom.

"The truth is that AI is here to stay, everyone is using it," de Castro said. "In all levels, right? The students, staff, and the teachers – or faculty – are using AI in their daily lives."

Education website Chegg said it surveyed more than 11,000 college students as part of it's Global Student Survey. 80% of students said they use AI for school, according to the survey.

The Sarasota County School Board created the district's first AI policy last year. The policy prohibits students from using AI to "avoid doing their own work."

"AI platforms should only be used as a supplement when authorized by a teacher," the policy said.

"Should AI be used, the student must acknowledge and cite the use of AI, attributing text, images, multimedia, etc. to the AI source and criteria used to show how AI contributed to result of the assignment."

School district spokesperson Kesley Whealy said students who violate the policy could face discipline.

That includes the loss of eligibility for local scholarships and honors, awards, and membership in extra-curricular activities, Whealy said.

District staff presented board members with an updated policy last Tuesday.

If approved, students could only use AI for brainstorming, support, and feedback when not expressly prohibited by a teacher.

There would be an exception for students who use AI as part of an accommodations plan, according to board documents.

Students would also be prohibited from entering personal information into AI platforms.

During the workshop, board members expressed concern about student privacy. De Castro said many generative-AI platforms rely on user information to train itself.

The AI policy also applies to staff. District employees must get permission to use AI and notify their supervisor, according to the district web site.

The revised policy will outline when staff can use AI, according to board documents. That includes to "enhance student learning, streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and improve resource allocation."

Under the new policy, teachers will not be allowed grade assignments with AI. Staff could use AI detection software, but not as the sole factor to determine academic dishonesty.

Board members and Superintendent Terry Connor said AI could be a great tool for teachers.

“I hear this all the time from teachers, they are overworked. Overloaded," Connor said. "And I see great opportunity with artificial intelligence to provide efficiency's with things that take time.”

That includes administrative work like lesson planning and responding to emails. Staff already used Microsoft Copilot as part of a test program according to Chris Parenteau, the district's supervisor of government affairs.

Copilot is an AI assistant that can help draft emails and reports.

School Board member Bridget Ziegler said the school district should embrace AI. But there should be more restrictions for younger students, Ziegler said.

“I want to unshackle, you know, administration and our team to really explore those ideas,” Ziegler said.

“At the same time I am a believer in classical education, I think that, at least at the elementary level, that those fundamental skillsets are so vital to their ability to be successful," Ziegler said.

De Castro said policy should differ at the county, school and even classroom level. Teachers should help determine how to use AI in their course, de Castro said.

The Dendritic Institute is studying how to incorporate AI into education. De Castro is conducting a one year study where 10 FGCU faculty use AI into their class for at least a semester.

Students might become overly dependent on AI, de Castro said. Instead, schools should teach students how to use the software as a tool.

"You're not going to be replaced by AI, you're going to be replaced by someone who know how to use AI," de Castro said.

The school board did not make a final decision on the policy changes.

Tuesday's discussion was an annual review of the district's AI policy. Edwards said that discussion should happen more often.

"I think there are more policies that will fall behind this," Edwards said.

"We can see, 'cause it's everywhere that we turn, that if we're not always having a conversation about AI and refining these criterias, we're gonna not be competitive."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

