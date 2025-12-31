RECOGNIZE HIM? Deputies said he's linked to at least one Englewood home burglary

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they said broke into at least one home.

Deputies have only connected the man to one burglary, but said there have been more homes broken into across Englewood. The sheriff's office did not give specific locations.

No one is living in those homes, and some are seasonal.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

Detectives are asking for your help identifying him.

They also want people in Englewood to be aware of homes around them that are empty, and if you see anything suspicious, called the non-emergency number (941) 639-2101.