Police say couple left minor on I-75 in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Two people are charged after North Port Police said they abandoned a minor on I-75.

According to a police report from the North Port Police Department, on Oct. 1, officers were called to I-75 near Sumter Boulevard about a suspicious person walking on the highway's shoulder in North Port.

The officer talked to the boy walking, who said Bradley Leon Guerrero Santos and Rosanella Mendiola Borja were driving him to either Guam or Idaho.

The boy then told police the suspects had been acting erratically, and did not announce this trip until the day-of. In the report, the victim said he told the couple he did not want to leave, and that the driver then pulled over, gave him two bags of pistols and cash, and left.

North Port Police said the victim also reported that they often "test" his mental strength by giving him challenges like this.

The officer tried to take the minor home. There, the officer said, they found that the garage door was open and the home's front door was also wide open.

Police in Wauchula eventually found both Santos and Broja, along with their car. Santos is charged with child neglect and letting a minor possess a firearm. Borja is charged with child neglect.