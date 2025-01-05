PET RESCUE: North Port firefighters save four cats and a dog from house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla — Four cats and a dog were rescued from a house fire in North Port on Friday night.

North Port Fire Rescue says crews sprang into action to rescue the animals from the burning home on the 2700 block of Yamada Lane. Then, they reunited them with their relieved owners.

Watch Community Correspondent Austin Schargorodski's report here...

Thankfully, they say there were no injuries, and everyone - human and animal - made it out safely.

While the cause of the fire is unknown, North Port Fire says the State Fire Marshal is coming to investigate.