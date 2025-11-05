Outdoor burn ban in effect for the City of North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Fire Rescue said it has enacted a citywide outdoor burn ban because extreme drought conditions and a heightened threat of wildfires.

The ban prohibits all bonfires, campfires, and outdoor burning of yard debris within city limits, according to the city. Grills (both gas and charcoal) remain permitted; however, people in the city are asked to use extreme caution. Fire pits and cooking pits are not allowed under the current ban, according to the city.

The city said conditions contributing to this decision include total rainfall measuring 10-25% below average, a Drought Index of 610 (on a scale of 0-800), and a fire danger level rated as High to Very High.

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

To report illegal outdoor burning, please contact North Port Fire Rescue at 941-240-8150. In an emergency, call 911.