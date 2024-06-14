"NP" SQUARED: How North Port is helping people by helping local Non-Profits

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port is finding a way to connect people to local nonprofits.

North Port launched "NP squared" back in April.

The application deadline to apply for the program ended last month.

So, North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott met up with city staff to see where things currently stand.

They told Scott 13 nonprofits apply to NP-Squared, which stands for the North Port Non-Profits United Program.

A couple of applicants include the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, Inc. and Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County.

Applicants could request a tangible support item or items that amounted to $2,000.

The program has $20,000 to spend, so, about 10 non profits will receive help.

City officials told Scott it's the first time it's helped nonprofits this way.

"I would say the need has grown for our residents who need resources just for social services seeing it first-hand," Erin Elsenheimer, Business Operations Coordinator for the North Port Social Services Division, said. "You know, COVID was really hard on our community, and then, after Hurricane Ian, things only got worse."

An independent committee will review the applications in early July.

