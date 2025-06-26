North Port's new digital permit system cuts processing time by up to 30 days

NORTH PORT, Fla. — After years of complaints, the city of North Port has finally gone digital with a new online permit processing system called Accela.

The city launched the new system in December after nearly three years of development, replacing an outdated system that required staff to use multiple tools including Word documents and Excel spreadsheets to track permits.

North Port's Development Services Director Alaina Ray says the new system is already making a significant difference.

Click here to see Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak with the city about the new system.

NORTH PORT ACCELA PERMIT

"For the vast majority of permits, we are seeing as much as a 20 to 30 day reduction in processing times. It is a significant improvement, because we recognize when you have contractors scheduled and materials scheduled, time is money, and the faster we can get you your permit, the faster you can get started. Being able to cut that much time off of the permitting process is important," Ray said.

The city is also handling more permits than last year despite the faster turnaround.

When asked if the faster processing times were due to receiving fewer permit applications, Ray had a clear answer.

"I can answer no...we issued 300 more permits in May of this year than we did in May of last year, but we're doing it in a third of the time," Ray said.

The new system allows contractors and homeowners to submit applications online instead of waiting in line at City Hall.

Rose Jean, who works with Miniopolis Homes' permits, believes the process will attract more developers and builders to North Port.

"Now with Accela, is going to bring in more clients, more developers, more builders out there. It's going to give them more of an incentive to actually start developing out there," Jean said.

North Port's goal is to have 90% of all permits processed through the streamlined system.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.