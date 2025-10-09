NORTH PORT, Fla. — City commissioners are reconsidering plans for a $14.7 million emergency operations center as the city faces mounting financial pressure.

"We've got to get really creative folks on how we get it done," Commissioner Barbara Langdon said during a Monday commission workshop. "Or no one's getting nothing. I mean that's where we're at."

WATCH: Commissioners challenge city staff to save money on emergency operations center:

North Port weighs new direction on emergency operations center to save money

North Port's current emergency operations center is a conference room on the second floor of City Hall. That space presents challenges, according to North Port Emergency Manager Stacy Aloisio.

"An emergency operations center is really the hub, where we organize emergency response and recovery," Aloisio said.

Hurricane Ian forced the emergency management team to evacuate City Hall after the building lost power and water.

City of North Port North Port plans to build a new $14.7 million emergency operations center off City Center Boulevard. On Monday, commissioners directed city staff to explore alternatives for the facility.

Plans for the new building including backup power, water, and communications. The 16,000-square-foot facility would provide more space for partners from the non-profit and business sector, Aloisio said. It would be located next to Fire Station 81, off City Center Boulevard.

The existing conference room wasn't designed to serve as an emergency operations center, creating ongoing challenges for staff. The room can get crowded and loud during emergencies, Aloisio said.

"We really need space for more people," Aloisio said.

Commissioners already allocated most of the money for the $14.7 million project. The money comes from the city's building and surtax funds. North Port's emergency manager said the facility will also house building inspectors.

City of North Port North Port's emergency operations center is in a conference room at City Hall. The room presents challenges, including a lack of space, according to the city's emergency manager. This photo is from Hurricane Milton.

All that's left is $900,000 for the interior, Aloisio said. The emergency management team plans on asking the state for that money.

But on Monday, commissioners began exploring alternative plans for the emergency operations center in a bid to save money. Commissioners have yet to give final approval to spending the money.

North Port faces a unique set of challenges - it's one of the fastest growing cities in the country. North Port's infrastructure is struggling to keep up.

The city is trying to work through a laundry list of expensive infrastructure projects, including a new police headquarters, sewage plant upgrades, and the Price Boulevard widening project.

Victoria Scott The new North Port Police headquarters could potentially be built off of Toledo Blade Blvd.

But North Port is the only city in Florida that can't borrow money without voter approval. That makes it difficult to fund large projects. North Port often has to operate on a pay-as-you go basis.

Mayor Phil Stokes said commissioners still haven't figured out how to pay for the $115 million Police headquarters. North Port Police previously told FOX 4 the current building is beyond capacity.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' push to eliminate property taxes could prove another challenge, Stokes said. Property tax provide significant revenue for local governments.

"There is no doubt we're going to have serious financial impact over this next year or two," said Mayor Phil Stokes.

The budget pressure could force commissioners to make difficult decisions about city projects.

On Monday, commissioners suggested the emergency operations center could be rolled into another project, such as a new fire station.

Aloisio acknowledged that sharing facilities with other departments would create complications.

"There's always going to be challenges when you're sharing facilities, especially when it's with another first responder department," Aloisio said.

Despite the challenges, commissioners have directed staff to explore the consolidated approach.

"To say it's not optimum or it's not the best plan - we know that," Stokes said. "We can't give this city the best plans because we don't have anywhere near the money."

WFTX North Port Mayor Phil Stokes speaks during a Monday budget workshop.

Commissioners have not made a final decision on the emergency operations center's future. Aloisio said she's prepared to adapt to whatever direction the city chooses.

"We'll take it wherever they feel is best for the city, they have, you know, the citizens best interest in mind," Aloisio said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

