North Port weighs changing how commissioners can communicate with city staff

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port city commissioners are divided over a policy that limits how elected officials can communicate with city staff, with some arguing it limits transparency.

Personnel Policy 6.8 said commissioners are expected to communicate with employees through the City Manager, “or designee.”

"No employee is authorized to respond directly to a City Commissioner without the prior approval of the employees Charter Officer or designee,” the policy said.

Any written requests for information must be directed through the City Manager’s office, according to the policy. The same goes for employees who report to the City Clerk or City Attorney.

During Tuesday's commission meeting, Commissioner Demetrius Petrow proposed changing the policy to allow city staff to directly answer commissioner's questions.

Petrow said his intention is not to undermine the city manager or city charter, but he believes there needs to be more transparency.

"All the information is controlled by one person. And that is the City Manager. And he is a gatekeeper for that information," Petrow told Fox 4

Not all commissioners agree there's a problem. Vice-Mayor Pete Emrich said commissioners can speak with employee one-on-one. They just have to go through the city manager.

"You do have access. But the reason being going through the city manager is so everyone's on the same, equal, playing field," Emrich said. "If you catch an employee off guard, they may not have that information handy. They may have to go look for it.”

Commissioner Barbara Langdon said she wants commissioners to have the same information.

“I certainly would be unhappy with my fellow commissioners if I felt they were getting information that I wasn’t privy too, and couldn’t invalidate, on my own, in my own way,” Langdon said.

Mayor Phil Stokes said he understands the different points of view.

“Accepting the basic premise that any elected official has the absolute right to any information they want, and access to any person who works in this city. I absolutely concur with Commissioner Petrow that should be the case,” Stokes said. “But it should go through a structure to protect everyone.”

Stokes proposed North Port hire outside counsel to review the policy and ensure it complies with the city charter. Commissioners unanimously approved the idea.

The issue was more personal for one commissioner. Commissioner David Duval said he discovered a small poster in City Manager Jerome Fletcher's office.

The top of the page said, "DO NOT ENGAGE WITH THIS MAN," in bold red text. Underneath a photo of Duval is italicized black text that said, "Just walk away...."

WFTX North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher acknowledged he created this poster featuring Commissioner David Duval. Fletcher said the poster was a joke.

"That was a bit of a surprise," Duval said. The commissioner said staff repeatedly told him they can't answer questions because of the policy.

Fletcher acknowledged creating the poster but said it was a joke.

"I created the poster and I put it up there, it was just for a joke," Fletcher said. "Commissioner Duval and I had not had a bad word in the entire year he had been here.”

During the meeting, City Attorney Michael Fuino said the policy is in line with North Port’s charter.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher defended the existing policy on Friday. He said it ensures commissioners receive accurate and complete information.

"The gatekeeper title doesn't bother me. I just think that I'm following the charter and making sure they have the right information to do their job," Fletcher told FOX 4.

Section 5.02 of the city charter said, "Commissioners shall deal with administrative services through the City Manager, and neither the City Commission, nor any Commissioner, shall give orders to or make requests of any of the City Managers subordinates."

A North Port spokesperson said the communication policy was proposed by a previous city manager. Fletcher approved the policy after he was hired.

Petrow said the issue isn't personal, it's about the voters.

“To me [the policy] is a disservice for the people of the city of North Port,” Petrow said.

After he was first elected, Duval said commissioners considered whether to replace two Public Works trailers. One trailer was more significantly more expensive than the other, Duval said.

So, Duval stopped by the Public Works facility. The commissioner said he asked city staff where the trailers were. Not long after, Duval said he had a conversation with Fletcher.

“The city manager said to me, ‘we don’t allow the public in those areas,' " Duval said on Tuesday. “I didn’t say anything, but in my head I had this thought. I am not the public. I am an elected official of this city and it’s up to me to know as much as I can about the decisions I have to make.”

The city manager said he works to provide commissioners with as much information as possible.

“We have a structure for that," Fletcher said. "For it to go through our office, Myself, my deputy or assistant. And we get with the correct department head and provide them with the information and access that they need.”

But Petrow and Duval said the policy is indicative of a deeper problem in city government.

"After all, what do we have to hide?," Petrow said.

