North Port voters decide on $122 million police headquarters upgrade

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port residents are heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 13, for a special election that includes a vote on funding a new police headquarters.

The current headquarters, built in 2006, was designed for a staff of just 109 officers and civilians serving a population of 47,000. The department has nearly doubled in size with 206 positions and now serves a population of almost 90,000.

The $122 million project proposition includes 30,000 square feet of shell space, designed to accommodate the city's police force through 2065.

North Port's 104 square miles is only about 30 percent built out, with population expected to reach 250,000 residents by 2070.

"I'm a firm believer that the number 1 priority of anyone in public service, elected or paid staff... is keeping the residents and businesses in this community safe." Langdon says.

The city says the average homeowner with about a $246,000 property would pay approximately $10 per month temporarily to cover the new headquarters cost.

However, some voters expressed concerns about the project's priority.

"This is a big thing... there's so many things that need attention first," said one voter.

Another voter says, "Absolutely... not. The taxes are going up, everything's going up."

Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for North Port's special election.

