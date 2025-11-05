North Port Police say officers hurt in crash, suspect arrested for DUI

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department said officers were hurt in a crash with someone charged with a DUI.

Police said Tuesday night, around 9 p.m., officers tried to stop a driver going recklessly near Eager Street. Police said, despite lights and sirens, the driver refused to stop and sped into the Venice area. During the car chase, police said, two of their patrol vehicles were involved in crashes. One flipped over, the department said.

The chase ultimately ended in Sarasota, according to police.

The officers involved are "banged up but are doing okay," the department said in a post. "We are fortunate that no one was seriously injured." One officer has a possible shoulder injury, police said in an email to Fox 4.

Police said the driver, 25-year-old Colton Corpus, was arrested for DUI, fleeing/eluding at a high rate of speed, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, failure to have insurance, and refusing to submit to a DUI test.

"This dangerous behavior puts everyone on the road at risk. Don’t drink and drive; your choices can have life-altering consequences," the department wrote.