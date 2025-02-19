North Port Police: Man exposed himself at Publix before leading officers on a chase

NORTH PORT, Fla. — According to the North Port Police Department, a 69-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself at a Publix before leading police officers on a chase.

NPPD said officers responded to reports of a man exposing himself at the Heron Creek Towne Center on Tuesday afternoon. There officers found Issa Mousa Alyan, of Sarasota, in his car with his pants undone.

When officers tried to make contact with Alyan, he put his car in reverse and backed into a police car before driving away, causing an officer to move out of the way to avoid being hit, police said. Officers followed Alyan, who police said was driving recklessly and "showing a blatant disregard for public safety."

Officers then brought the chase to a halt near North Port's Costco, when officer used "a controlled intervention maneuver" to stop Alyan's car.

Alyan was taken into arrested and is facing multiple charges, including:

•Exposure of Sexual Organs (Misdemeanor)

•Criminal Mischief (Felony)

•Fleeing & Eluding (Felony)

•Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony)

•Possession of Narcotics and Paraphernalia (charges pending further investigation)

According to NPPD, one officer was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, as was Alyan.

