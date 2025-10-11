Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
North Port Police investigating shots fired at Kirk Park

North Port Police said officers responded to a shots fired call and possible fight at Kirk Park on Friday. There are no reported injuries.
NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police are investigating after a report of gunshots and a possible fight at Kirk Park on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the department said officers responded to the park on Trionfo Avenue around 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived, "those involved" ran away, according to the department.

There are no reported injuries.

Police said they left several items, including spent shell casings. Police said they later found the people involved.

FOX 4 asked North Port Police if officers arrested any suspects. A police spokesman did not immediately respond.

This is an ongoing investigation.

