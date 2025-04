NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department reports it is currently working an investigation with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO said it involved a car jacking that happened in North Port Police's jurisdiction, and a sexual assault that followed in the county's jurisdiction.

The investigation is impacting the RaceTrac gas station at 18999 Tamiami Trail.

Everyone involved is accounted for, according to police, and there is no threat to the public.