North Port police charge 4 women for organized shoplifting scheme

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Four women, including one juvenile, were arrested Saturday after North Port Police said they orchestrated an organized shoplifting scheme at the Cocoplum shopping plaza.

Officers responded to the plaza on Sept. 7 following reports of possible shoplifting involving four women associated with a gray Chevrolet Malibu. Police say they found the women in different areas of the shopping complex.

Investigators determined the suspects had traveled from the St. Petersburg area to commit the crimes.

Detectives say they stole $225 worth of Stanley cups and Under Armor gloves from Dick's Sporting Goods $250 worth of merchandise from Bath and Body Workers. Police also believe they stole from Ross earlier in the day.

Surveillance footage confirmed all four suspects were concealing items and working together, police said.

The Chevrolet Malibu was found parked at the scene with stolen merchandise from various stores throughout the region visible inside, according to North Port Police.

Two suspects were also found in possession of anti-shoplifting devices, according to authorities.

All four are facing multiple charges including unlawful possession of anti-shoplifting device countermeasures within a retail premise, criminal conspiracy, felony petit theft and petit theft.

The arrested suspects are:

Tammie Denise Harrell, 48

Dale Wanella Connor, 52

Jessike Denise Bridges, 37

An unnamed juvenile

"We take these types of crimes very seriously," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison. "Do not bring your organized or any other type of crime to North Port."

