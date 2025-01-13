North Port Police arrest 39-year-old man for sexual battery on a child

*WARNING. THE ARTICLE CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS*

Police arrested 39-year-old Nicholas Brown of Largo for sexual battery of a child, among other charges.

According to a police report obtained by Fox 4, on February 8, 2024, an officer became aware of a video "going around on campus" of a student having sex.

The officer talked to the girl, who said she and a man met on an app called "Emerald." The report says the victim only knew him as Nicholas and believed he was 16-years-old.

She told police they had intercourse in her bedroom. The victim's mother told police she was unaware of the incident.

About a week later, the victim gave police her phone. Throughout the search, detectives found graphic photos and videos sent to a Snapchat profile under the name "Aaron."

Investigators then found a day's long exchange between the victim and someone named Nick.

Police were able to get a phone number for Nick, which was connected to Brown's name. The number was connected to other police reports for car accidents in 2024.

In the messages, the two talked about Brown coming to meet the victim, the report says.

Police say Brown claimed to stop at an adult store to pick up items to bring to her house.

Messages after the alleged crime happened were very graphic. At one point, police say Brown said to the victim "I am old enough to be ur dad lol."

They tracked Brown's vehicle down in North Port on Feb. 3 by using a license plate reader.

Detectives say Brown's vehicle was around the "incident location" at the time of the crime. The vehicle is registered to his mother, police say, and may have used it to travel to meet the victim in North Port.

Police tracked Brown down on January 11, 2025 at a North Port intersection and arrested him.

He's charged with sexual battery of a child, traveling to meet a minor to engage in sexual act, and transmission of material to minors by electronic device.