North Port nonprofit that teaches English receives $1,000+ from "NP squared"

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County is about to up its game.

"It's a much better computer than we've ever had before," Mike Farmer, Vice President of Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County, said. "We can expand the data we have. We can manipulate it and create more robust reporting than we've had before."

It's all thanks to NP squared. It's an initiative the city launched earlier this year to connect people to nonprofits.

Applicants could request items worth up to $2,000.

Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County focuses on teaching people English.

It received slightly more than $1,200 from NP squared.

Staff told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott they'll use the money to build a database to track student success.

"We're going to build a database because I gave you the numbers before," Farmer said. "Almost 800 students, including those on the waiting list, we have another 200 volunteers who teach these people. So, we're looking at 1,000 people involved in our enterprise."

Farmer told Scott it will help area employers.

"We're going to be able to identify the most motivated [people] because with area employers, they want somebody they can count on," he said. "Somebody who shows up to work on time, who takes their responsibilities seriously."

It's a win-win for everyone involved.

"The main thing is about employment and helping people earn a piece of the American Dream," Farmer said.

You can learn more about the nonprofit by clicking on this link. Staff said they're in need of more volunteers.