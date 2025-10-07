North Port man arrested for more than 35 counts of child sex crimes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — A North Port man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sex crimes.

The North Port Police Department said Raymond Teasdale has been charged with 37 counts of possessing and viewing child sexual abuse material, and two counts of possessing or viewing digitally created child sexual abuse material.

Teasdale is also facing one count of criminal contempt of court, and has two out-of-state warrants for past sex crimes.

Police said an initial investigation regarding allegations against Teasdale led a detective to dig deeper and they believe he is involved in more crimes that happened prior.