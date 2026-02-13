North Port High student seriously injured, six others arrested in altercation

NORTH PORT, Fla — A student was seriously injured on Friday morning at North Port High School and six others were arrested, according to principal Mark Shurley.

A Sarasota School District Spokesperson told Fox 4 the school was put on a hold for a short time, because of an altercation.

The district has not said exactly what happened, but in a letter to parents, Shurley said, "intentional violence towards others will never be tolerated at North Port High School."

Shurley also wrote, "Fighting, encouraging fights, filming altercations, or escalating conflicts directly contradicts the positive culture we are building. This behavior threatens the safety of our school and will not be normalized."

He said other arrests are possible and "significant disciplinary consequences are also being implemented, and several other students will not be returning to North Port High School due to their involvement."

Shurley urged parents to talk to their children. He said if they feel unsafe at school, they must report it immediately.

Here is the entire letter:

Dear North Port High School Families,

Today, our campus experienced a serious and unacceptable incident. One student was seriously injured, and as a result, six students have been arrested. The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are possible. Significant disciplinary consequences are also being implemented, and several other students will not be returning to North Port High School due to their involvement.

Let me be clear: intentional violence towards others will never be tolerated at North Port High School. There are no exceptions. When behavior rises to criminal conduct, law enforcement will be involved immediately, every time.

Fighting, encouraging fights, filming altercations, or escalating conflicts directly contradicts the positive culture we are building. This behavior threatens the safety of our school and will not be normalized. When students choose to surround themselves with this type of behavior by promoting it, recording it, or remaining in the middle of it signals acceptance. That choice can be just as damaging and can carry serious ramifications.

Parents, I urge you to speak with your child tonight. Make it clear that who they align themselves with matters. Poor decisions made in moments of emotion or choosing loyalty to the wrong crowd can carry lifelong consequences. Protecting their future requires courage and decisive action, not silence and not spectatorship.

If students are experiencing conflict or feel unsafe, they must report it immediately to an adult on campus. We will intervene. We will enforce our Code of Conduct without hesitation.

The overwhelming majority of our students come to North Port High each day for the right reasons; to learn, to lead, and to build a future they can be proud of. They show up ready to do the work and they represent this school with integrity. They deserve a campus that is safe and focused on opportunity, and we will protect that environment without hesitation.

Thank you for partnering with us and reinforcing at home that violence, illegal behavior, and poor choices have no place in your child’s future or in our school.

Mr. Ryan Shurley

Principal, North Port High School

