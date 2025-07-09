North Port explores private partnership after voters reject bond issues for big projects

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The city is trying to move forward on three major projects that commissioners say are critical pieces of infrastructure that need to be improved to keep up with the city's growth.

On Tuesday, North Port commissioners voted for city staff to look closer at an unsolicited proposal from Florida Development Solutions. The company is suggesting a public-private partnership to build a new police headquarters, waste transfer facility, and make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant.

Voters rejected bond issues for all three projects in May, forcing the city to look for alternate solutions. The current police headquarters is at more than double it's capacity, Deputy Chief Christopher Morales told Fox 4 in January.

During Tuesday's meeting, John O'Grady of Florida Development Solutions said the company would be taking all the risk – providing the money upfront and physically building the project. But the city would then be paying rent on its own facilities - possibly around $8 million a year on a new police headquarters, Mayor Phil Stokes said.

These types of partnerships usually give the city an option to purchase, Stokes said. But, added that it could also be more expensive than other options North Port is considering.

"Having a third party build anything for you, you know, involves a layer of profit for that third party," Stokes said.

Commissioners asked the city's bond counselor and financial adviser questions about the proposal Tuesday night, including whether North Port could use general revenue funds to pay for rent on a new police headquarters. The advisors said it would require further discussion with the developer.

So, the commission voted to direct city staff to study the proposal further and the company welcomed that move.

"We have won a lot, and other times, we've been told no. And that's good," John O'Grady of Florida Development Solutions said during the meeting.

Stokes cautioned this is just one step in what is expected to be a months-long process. A public-private partnership might be right for police headquarters, Stokes said, because it's a large amount of money. The project is expected to cost $115 million, Fox 4 previously reported.

The mayor said the other two projects could be more easily financed by the city. The waste transfer station would essentially pay for itself because it's estimated to save the city $13 million of savings in the first five years. The whole project is expected to cost between $14 and $15 million.

Right now, North Port hauls all of its trash to the county, which is about a three-hour round trip for crews.

As the city grows, North Port will have to make significant investments in new trash trucks and personnel, Stokes said. A waste transfer station in North Port is expected to significantly cut down on those costs.

At Tuesday's meeting, some people expressed frustration the city is moving ahead on these projects at all – after voters rejected the bond issues. The mayor said North Port is trying to complete these projects in the most cost-effective way possible, acknowledging that many families are hurting financially.

"If you really talk to the average person, and explain why the need is there and explain some of the thought processes that have gone into these projects," Stokes said, "People come around to the realization, that gee, these really do make sense."

City commissioners said North Port must make upgrades to its wastewater treatment plant. The federal Environmental Protection Agency is threatening to fine the city up to $1,000 a day if it doesn't take steps to prevent treated wastewater spills, the mayor said.

One way or another, the mayor said, North Port is going to have to pay.

"Nothing ever gets solved by kicking it down the road," Stokes said.

