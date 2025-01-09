North Port residents to decide on borrowing $115M for new police headquarters

NORTH PORT, Fla. — On May 13, residents of North Port will vote on whether to allow the city to borrow $115 million to build a new police headquarters. The proposal has sparked discussions across the community, with city officials emphasizing the urgency of the project and some residents expressing concerns about rising taxes.

The existing police headquarters, a 32,000-square-foot facility, has been overwhelmed by the department’s growing needs. Deputy Chief Christopher Morales described the dire situation.

“We were at 185% capacity in 2017. Now, we’re well over 200% capacity for our 215 employees," he said.

To cope, the department has repurposed closets and interrogation rooms into makeshift offices. Morales warned that without an expansion, the department’s efficiency and response times could suffer.

“There’s going to be a cause and effect,” he said. “The cause of not expanding, the effect is going to be our operations and efficiency in calls for service.”

The city acquired land for the new headquarters in 2023, but construction costs have risen significantly. The proposed $115 million budget reflects not only inflation, but also the specialized requirements of the building.

“When you build a police HQ, it’s different than building any other commercial structure,” Morales explained. “It’s a ‘hardened’ building designed to meet specific codes and withstand Category 4 and 5 hurricanes.”

If approved, the project would increase property taxes by $120 annually for the average homeowner in North Port. For a home valued at $246,000, this equates to about 33 cents per day.

Reactions from residents have been mixed.

“Absolutely not! My taxes are already going up," said North Port homeowner Michael Fewster.

Others in the community may weigh the potential benefits of improved public safety against the added cost.

As the May 13 vote approaches, the future of North Port’s police operations hangs in the balance.

The decision will determine whether the department can move forward with its plans for a modern, efficient headquarters or continue to adapt within its current, overcrowded facility.