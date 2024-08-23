NORTH PORT, Fla. — On Friday, members of the Ukrainian community in Southwest Florida gathered at North Port’s City Hall to celebrate Ukrainian Independence and Flag Day.

Modern Ukrainian Independence Day is observed on Aug. 24, which was the day Ukraine issued its Declaration of Independence.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on a Ukrainian Independence Day ceremony in North Port:

North Port community celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day

At North Port’s ceremony, both the Ukrainian and American flags were raised and national anthems were sung. Speakers gave a brief history of Ukrainian independence as a crowd of people with Ukrainian flags and traditional clothing listened.

Alex Orenczuk. Members of the Ukrainian community gather in North Port to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day.

“Independence Day means freedom and democracy,” said Daria Tomashosky, President of the Ukrainian-American Club of Southwest Florida. “Freedoms that we in America have, and that we want to continue to have in Ukraine.”

While Ukrainians continue to fight against Russia’s invasion, Tomashosky said the support for Ukrainian independence is unwavering.

She said since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Ukrainians in Southwest Florida have sent hundreds of thousands of dollars and supply shipments to support Ukraine’s military and civilians displaced by the war.

“We will prevail, we will win, we need an independent and free Ukraine,” said Tomashosky.