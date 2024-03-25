North Port leaders to decide what's next for police headquarters project

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Commissioners will take the next step in potentially financing part of a new police headquarters.

They will vote on whether to issue bonds that could potentially fund part of the project.

The project as a whole costs around $122 million.

A city document reports up to $50 million could be used from the existing one-cent infrastructure sales surtax. The same document says up to $35 million could be used from ad valorem property taxes.

Some residents voiced their concerns about the project at a town hall last week.

However, the city manager said the new building needed to help keep up with the growing demands of the city.

"Only in our recommendation right now, 35 of the $100 million would be put on taxpayers," said North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher. "As fast as we are growing, we need to make sure our team to keep us safe grows in alignment with our population."

There isn't a set date on when the commission will vote on the project as a whole.

Tuesday night's meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at city hall.

