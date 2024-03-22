"Maybe you're the problem": Some North Port residents reject new police headquarters proposal

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The City of North Port heard loud and clear from residents at Thursday's town hall.

"What I hear over here is a very juvenile presentation," one resident said. "Everyone is about presume, assume, imply."

The city hosted the town hall to inform the public on a potential new police headquarters facility.

Police stressed the department's current station is bursting at the seams.

"Unfortunately, we've longed reached the point where it no longer reaches the standards of effective law enforcement," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

However, these points didn't sit very well with some residents. A current proposal could be around $122 million when factoring in all of the project costs. City leaders said part of the brunt would be put on the taxpayers.

"Maybe you are the problem because I haven't been, I am not and have never been a criminal, but I am paying the money for police for their fat salaries," said a North Port resident.

Another resident even questioned the city about the police department's insurance money.

"Did you receive the insurance money for the police department from Ian? Did you get any money from the insurance company? Does anybody know that answer?"

The discussion is far from over. The projected proposal will be discussed by the commission next week.

