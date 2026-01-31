New look for a growing city: North Port leaders to decide on new logo

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port is consistently ranked as one of the fastest growing cities in the United States as new development changes the face of the city.

WATCH: FOX 4's Hunter Walterman asks people which logo they like better:

North Port redesigns city logo

Now, North Port is changing it's public face to keep up. City commissioners will decide on a new logo and tagline for North Port on Feb. 10. It comes after a years-long process that emphasized public input, according to the city.

"It’s a full brand refresh,” said Katya Sutherland, marketing and engagement manager for North Port. “More importantly it’s how we think of ourselves, how we define ourselves.”

Sutherland said the redesign started in 2024 after city staff kept hearing the same thing at community engagement events: People told the city it needed a new logo to keep up with the times.

The current logo was designed in 2008, Sutherland said, when about 60,000 people lived in the city. Since then, North Port has grown tremendously. The city said more than 97,000 people now call North Port home.

WFTX North Port's current logo on a rug in City Hall.

The previous marketing director first proposed a brand design, Sutherland said. City commissioners approved the project in March of 2024.

North Port asked the public for feedback through social media, online surveys, and in-person focus groups, Sutherland said. More than 1,300 community members participated in the first survey and focus groups, according to Jason Bartolone, communications manager for the city.

The brand refresh cost the city a one-time payment of $25,000, Bartolone said. That's around a quarter of how much it cost the last time North Port redesigned its logo, Bartolone said.

"That was for the help of an external firm, assisting us with the data and competitor analysis and development of the brand strategy and future brand guidelines," Bartolone said. "The majority of the work including the logo design is being done in house by our communications team."

The city said an important part of the project is fiscal responsibility. It does not plan to replace all of the old logos on city uniforms, trucks, and signs. Instead, the new logo will be gradually new introduced.

When Public Works needs to buy a new garbage truck, or Parks and Recreation needs to replace a sign, that's when the new logo will be added.

The city will add the logo to the website on day one, Sutherland said, because it's managed by an in-house team.

City staff presented commissioners with multiple designs and taglines on Jan. 5, Sutherland said. Commissioners narrowed it down to two finalists. The designs are inspired by public feedback that emphasized the city's natural resources, growth, community, and trust and transparency, Sutherland said.

City of North Port North Port commissioners narrowed down the design to two finalists.

Some people heavily criticized the new designs on Facebook. The city's post announcing the final designs generated hundreds of comments. Sutherland said public input has driven this process - and will continue to do so.

“I am not here to say, we have designed this logo, we are right," Sutherland said. "I’m here to say I’ve taken on board all of the community feedback up to this point, I will continue to do so.”

The city is still working on new taglines. Commissioners asked staff to refine the two taglines they presented in January: “Neighborly by nature. Embracing opportunity" and “When nature meets momentum.”

FOX 4 asked people which design they liked better at a gas station off Sumter Boulevard on Firday. Most people said they liked the logo that incorporated the sun.

"It like actually shows how, like, North Port shines," said Shaina Metayer.

"Well sunshine, it's Florida, and that's what we're known for," said Virginia Beeler.

People could vote on the logos online and in-person between Jan. 16 and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, according to the city.

City commissioners are scheduled to make a final decision on Feb. 10.