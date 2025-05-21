New Imagine School campus coming to North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Imagine School at North Port is building a new K-12 public charter school on Price Boulevard, bringing expanded educational options to the growing city.

Imagine Schools are national non-profit public charter schools that prepare students for lives of leadership, good character, and to be contributing citizens in their communities.

For families with children already attending Imagine School, the new campus represents a significant upgrade from the current facility, which is housed in an office building.

Click here to see North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Quevedo speak to an Imagine School of North Port mom:

"I think for the kids to have a proper cafeteria, and a proper school setting. So we're so excited, we've been waiting a long time for this," said Dori Burrow, a mother of four Imagine School students.

North Port Mayor Phil Stokes emphasized the importance of having diverse educational options in the rapidly developing city.

"For North port, which, as much as our city is growing, to have these choices available for our families kids, I think, is a great thing, and they have become a integral part of our community," said Stokes.

The new campus will feature extensive facilities including two gymnasiums, two cafeterias, a full athletic field with artificial turf and a track, plus a primary school playground.

"It looks like they're going to have the adequate space to grow and expand. So they'll do real well and we wish them all the best," said Stokes.

"It feels like a family there, it always has," said Burrow.

The project is estimated to be completed by the 2026-2027 school year.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.