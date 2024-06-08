Music teacher from North Port reaches quarterfinals for Music Educator Award at this year's Grammys

VENICE, Fla. — A music instructor from North Port is still processing an opportunity only a selected few get to experience every year.

Daniel Beilman is a quarter-finalist for the prestigious Grammy Music Educator Award.

"[An email] said, 'Congratulations! You've been named a quarter-finalist for the Grammy Music Educator Award'," Beilman said. "Now, I'm here-- it's been crazy."

He teaches music to students with unique abilities at Oak Park School in Sarasota.

"I have family members who have autism, so it means a lot to me for a student to have a voice and express themselves through music," Beilman told North Port Community Correspondent Victoria Scott.

He said he didn't always picture his life this way.

Beilman became a decorated musician and played on the international stage.

However, a horrible car accident changed his life.

"In 2020, I was in a car accident in May during COVID," Beilman told Scott. "I had to have a total face reconstruction with lots of implants and over six surgeries and over 40 hours under the knife."

He said he's still dealing with the repercussions.

"I still had to deal and still deal with hearing loss on a regular basis in my right ear."

However, Beilman told Scott the accident gave him a new perspective on life and music as a whole.

"I let the students know about my story so that we can have something to relate to, so they understand that I understand."

The winner will receive a $10,000 grant. The selected individual will also get several other prizes including being flown to the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Beilman said he'll spend it on resources for his students if he wins the award.

"I would definitely use the grant for communication resources, more instruments, adaptive instruments, and technology," he told Scott.

