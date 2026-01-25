Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityNorth Port/Englewood

Actions

Missing diver found dead off the coast of Englewood

A several agency team started the search when the diver didn't return to shore on Sunday
dMissing diver found dead
<h2>Englewood Area Fire Control District</h2>
People on Manasota Beach watch search crews who were looking for a missing 66-year-old diver on Sunday
dMissing diver found dead
Posted
and last updated

ENGLEWOOD, Fla — The Sarasota Sheriff's Office says a 66-year-old diver was found dead Sunday afternoon, off the coast of Englewood.

Investigators say the diver left from Manasota Beach at about 9:30 in the morning.

By noon, the diver had not returned to shore, so his friend called for help, according to the Englewood Area Fire Control District.

Missing diver found dead in Englewood
Search crews look for a missing diver off the coast of Englewood on Sunday

For about three hours crews searched for the man from the land, sea, and air; including members of the EFD, U.S. Coast Guard, Venice Fire Dept, Venice Police Dept, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Fire Dept, Sarasota Police Dept, and the FWC.

In a social media post, the Englewood Area Fire Control District said, 'We extend our deepest condolences to the diver’s family and friends during this difficult time.'

Englewood missing diver search
Crews search for a missing diver from the air Sunday, off the coast of Englewood

At this point in the investigation, the sheriff's office has not released any information about the diver.

This is a developing story. We will update it with new information, as soon as it is available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Hunter Walterman