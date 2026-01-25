Missing diver found dead off the coast of Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla — The Sarasota Sheriff's Office says a 66-year-old diver was found dead Sunday afternoon, off the coast of Englewood.

Investigators say the diver left from Manasota Beach at about 9:30 in the morning.

By noon, the diver had not returned to shore, so his friend called for help, according to the Englewood Area Fire Control District.

Englewood Area Fire Control District Search crews look for a missing diver off the coast of Englewood on Sunday

For about three hours crews searched for the man from the land, sea, and air; including members of the EFD, U.S. Coast Guard, Venice Fire Dept, Venice Police Dept, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sarasota County Fire Dept, Sarasota Police Dept, and the FWC.

In a social media post, the Englewood Area Fire Control District said, 'We extend our deepest condolences to the diver’s family and friends during this difficult time.'

Englewood Area Fire Control District Crews search for a missing diver from the air Sunday, off the coast of Englewood

At this point in the investigation, the sheriff's office has not released any information about the diver.

This is a developing story. We will update it with new information, as soon as it is available.