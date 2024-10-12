ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Days after Hurricane Milton devastated Englewood, the streets are still covered in debris with personal belongings everywhere. People in the Lemon Bay community still believe life is good even when it takes a turn for the worst.

"41 years right here," Frank Alward said as he broke down in tears looking at what Hurricane Milton did to his home.

His wife, Sandy, lovingly held his face and told him, "You're my best friend in the world."

Hurricane Milton took nearly everything from The Alwards including furniture, appliances, mattresses, a car port and more but not each other.

In the 41 years they called Englewood home, the first storm they evacuated for was Milton.

Watch the report Fox 4's Ella Rhoades filed below:

Milton destroyed home, yet tearful Englewood pair finds bright side post-storm

Alward said he had a gut instinct about this storm, so he took their important documents and what they could to their daughter's home.

"Something in my mind told me this is going to be a whole different ball game," Alward said.

The couple walked Fox 4's Ella Rhoades through what Hurricane Milton left of their home.

"When we stepped in the house, it just broke my heart because everything was just in shambles," Sandy Alward said.

The water line shows the four feet of storm surge that flooded their house and left their floors covered in muck.

A week earlier, Helene left six inches of rain inside, so they already ripped apart the drywall. After Helene, they bought new appliances.

Now, those purchases all sit on the street with the rest of their belongings after Milton.

The couple said they don't have flood, wind or hurricane insurance since it would cost them $18,000 a year.

What from their home did weather the storm?

Pictures from their biker days and a Tom Brady Buccaneers autograph.

A lot happens in 65 years of marriage..still living life to the fullest despite the circumstances.

Sandy Alward said, "My life is a 100%. Life is good."

Her husband added, "If you look at them people in North Carolina, where they're still missing, what do we have to complain about?".

What's next for The Alwards?

"We rebuild and move on," Frank Alward said.

The help from their family and neighbors makes each day easier.

"One day at a time. Yesterday's history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today's the present that's why they call it a gift," he said.

It sounds crazy to hear after what Hurricane Milton left them with. Through it all, they still find happiness and laughter.

Frank Alward said, "Be grateful. Have a great attitude. Just endure. We didn't get injured, so life is good."

Even after the storm.

Help Hurricane Milton victims in Southwest Florida here.