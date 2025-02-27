Man robs two kids at gunpoint in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port Police say on Wednesday a man tried to rob two kids at gunpoint in North Port.

According to Police, Alexander Gonzalez met the children online and then traveled to Sarasota County for the armed robbery. Both kids were unharmed.

Police say they were able to track Gonzales to Bradenton. He was arrested with the help of a SWAT team from Manatee County.

“To anyone thinking they can come into our city and commit crimes, think again. We will go to great lengths to find and hold accountable anyone who threatens the safety of our community, especially our children.” says Chief Todd Garrison.

Gonzalez is now in the Manatee County Jail, facing charges of grand theft and robbery with a firearm.