Man escapes from law enforcement twice in a week; injures officer while fleeing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The North Port Police Department is searching for a man they allege injured an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop on Monday, marking the second time in less than a week the man had escaped law enforcement.

NPD said 23-year-old Debahj Grant was pulled over by an officer near Price Boulevard and Purdue Street Monday night.

Watch Fox 4's Alex Orenczuk report on Debahj Grant's escape from police:

“Mr. Grant was very combative,” said Josh Taylor, NPD Chief of Staff. “Ultimately the officer had opened his door to get him out of the vehicle. Mr. Grant then put his vehicle in reverse, kind of pinning the officer inside of the door jam of the car and then fled at a high rate of speed.”

Officers found Grant’s car abandoned near Amnesty Drive and Napoleon Road, where officers began searching for him, using K9 units and drones.

Taylor said the officer sustained minor injuries, but Grant remains on the run and faces several charges including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

“He's without his vehicle so somebody either knows where he’s at or he is walking around, I would suspect that somebody is well aware of where he’s at,” said Taylor. “This isn't going away so you might as well come in before something dangerous happens.”

Taylor said Grant was initially pulled over because officers recognized his vehicle from a bulletin the department received from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, saying Grant had fled a traffic stop with deputies there in the early morning of Sept. 11.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies did not pursue Grant during that incident.

“Charlotte County deputies are asked to use a great deal of discretion when it comes to pursuits. Our policy states that pursuits are justified when ‘a member has reasonable cause to believe that the suspect has committed/attempted to commit, or will commit a serious and/or forcible felony and is known to pose a danger to the public’. In simpler terms, we only chase when there is a realistic threat that something major will happen if we don’t stop the individual immediately. Deputies must weigh that threat against the potential danger that comes with a pursuit – which could mean high speeds and risk of injury to themselves, the suspect, and the public. Our decision is always based on what is best for the people we serve.” Chris Hall, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Hall said instead of a pursuit, the sheriff’s office released a bulletin advising other agencies of the incident, and marked Grant’s vehicle in a license plate reader system.

Anyone with information about where Grant is located is asked to contact the North Port Police Department.