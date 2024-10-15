LIVE IN ENGLEWOOD? Find out how local Chamber of Commerce can help you after Milton

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Homes gutted.

Personal belongings destroyed.

Milton left Englewood in pieces.

Bryan Payne has live in Englewood for more than 20 years.

Payne said, "I think everybody's kind of in shock seeing it right now. It's like you don't believe it, but there it is."

"There's never been anything like this ever in my lifetime in Englewood," he added.

If you live in Englewood, you could live in Lee, Charlotte or Sarasota County, and that could make it harder to find the right recovery information.

Englewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Doug Izzo is prepared to support his community with the necessary resources.

Izzo said, "A lot of people are in shock nobody knows really what to do and they're not really comprehending the information given to them... We don't need to put information that will just cloud them we want to try to make the recovery efforts as quick and painless as possible."

The Englewood Chamber Storm Center websiteshows how to find clean-up help, insurance help, temporary housing and when and where to find free meals with the help of World Central Kitchen.

"We have volunteers that are coming and collecting meals and then driving them into the hardest impacted communities. I mean there are communities where people can't get out," he said.

The Chamber said as quick as they want to see the community rebuild, they advise residents to be cautious.

Izzo said, "It's not a race. We just want to caution you about using out of the area contractors. Make sure they're licensed and insured."

Who do you hire to fix your home?

The Chamber listed more than 100 contractors on its website and says the contractors are vetted and can be trusted.

If you need help finding other resources, the Chamber said all you need to do is call them up, and they'll help, and if you're interested in volunteering they have information on how to get involved.

Find the Englewood Chamber of Commerce contact information here.