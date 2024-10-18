'Life is good': Englewood couple gets free RV after Milton destroys home

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Hurricane Milton devastated Englewood's Indian Mound community, and people are taking recovery one step at a time. A

couple who lost nearly everything from the storm stayed optimistic through dark times. Then, a shining light came with the community's help.

Frank and Sandy Alward shared the same hug Friday, but this time, a week later, it came with a smile.

"That's going to be our new home until we get everything situated in our house, put together, and we're so happy and grateful," Frank Alward said.

Frank and his wife, Sandy, now own an RV. It's a place for them to live as they rebuild their home of 41 years.

"OH LIFE IS GOOD": Englewood pair gets RV after losing home from Milton

Fox 4's Ella Rhoades first introduced you to the Alwards two days after Hurricane Milton washed away their home.

Through it all, they stayed positive.

"Oh, life is good," Sandy said.

South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity covered the entire cost for the Alward's RV, now parked in their backyard.

The non-profit's CEO Christina McCauley said they partnered with SWFL Camper Rentals to make it happen.

"One of the biggest things where the people were displaced for temporary periods of time and maybe could not afford to find somewhere to go, so they were living in their homes, and it was in improper conditions and unsafe and unhealthy," McCauley said. "So really right now, we are just actively looking for people to help."

Including the Alwards, who cannot believe the amount of community support.

"When you help people year after year after year, it comes back to you 100 times more," Frank said.

They lost appliances, furniture, even Christmas decorations, but they never lost each other.

"It's not what we lost. I mean this is all just material and blocks and mortar, but the most important thing we didn't lose is me and her," Frank said.

One step farther on the road to recovery, because time never stops, even on their clock that survived Hurricane Milton.

If you need help, assistance or even an RV reach out to South Sarasota County Habitat for Humanity for more information.