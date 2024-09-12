'I'm still celebrating': North Port celebrates commission's latest decision on Warm Mineral Springs Park

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Tuesday's North Port commission meeting left some people in tears.

"I'm wearing my glasses because my eyes are so puffed up from crying all these years of pent-up anxiety fighting the commission to please, please look at [Warm Mineral Springs Park] and save it," said North Port resident Robin San Vicente. "Then, when they voted for the conservation easement, it was just, everything was released."

www.northport.gov

Commissioners agreed to move forward with putting a conservation easement on the 60 acres adjacent to the park.

You can watch FOX 4's Victoria Scott's full report here:

North Port Commissioners address future of Warm Mineral Springs Park

City leaders said the city manager will work with city staff to negotiate with the Conservation Foundation and Gulf Coast Community Foundation on the easement.

It's something San Vicente said she's wanted for years.

"I'm still celebrating, and I probably will be for a long time," she said.

The easement would protect the land and prohibit high-intensity development from happening.

City leaders debated on selling or developing it in the past.

However, North Port Commissioner Phil Stokes said the residents played a part in changing his mind.

"A huge amount of credit goes to the citizens who have over the past, God knows how many years, been persistent in their attempts to see the springs be preserved and to see low-intensity development on those 60 acres," Stokes said.

Commissioners also voted to restore the historic buildings on the property.

"One will be the spa building," Stokes said. "We envision renovating it into an open-air space. The other building would be cleaned up. [We would] renovate the administrative building so that it can be used with a couple of offices and some bathrooms."

They agreed to preserve the cyclorama until there is enough funding to restore it.

Victoria Scott The Cyclorama at Warm Mineral Springs Park is one of the historical buildings that won't get demolished.

Regardless, San Vicente said it's all about looking ahead.

"Enough looking back; let's look forward to Warm Mineral Springs and the preservation of that."

