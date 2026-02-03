Illegal burns, drought raise risk after 60-acre fire near North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A brush fire near North Port scorched at least 60 acres on Monday, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The Florida Forest Service reported the blaze erupted on the east side of I-75 near North Port, shutting down part of the highway as crews worked to contain the flames.

"When they arrived on scene, they had approximately four to five acres, heavy fuel, and was fast moving through the through the brush," North Port Deputy Fire Chief Scott Lane said.

Lane said current drought conditions are creating fire risks.

"Currently, we're seeing conditions that are months ahead of what we usually see, lack of rainfall, with the current frost that we've had, it's created the vegetation has dried out, so that adds to the fire intensity," Lane said.

Despite a burn ban implemented in October, Lane said there have been more than 30 illegal fire incidents.

"Any little spark that is caused from a cigarette can be caused from a catalytic converter, can cause a wildfire, especially in these conditions, and some of the illegal burns we've had have gotten out of the containers they were in, and have burnt a couple acres at a time," Lane said.

Lane said no buildings were damaged in Monday's fire, but officials continue investigating the cause. Fire officials urge people to follow burn ban restrictions, which prohibit campfires and burning trash in yards.

The burn ban remains in effect as drought conditions persist across the region.

