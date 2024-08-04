'Everybody’s concerned': Tropical Storm Debby's Surge swamps Manasota Key, flooding roads, beaches

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — During high tide at Manasota Key in Englewood, you could really see the affects of Tropical Storm Debby - massive waves were pushing water all the way up the beaches as they crashed down on shore.

You could see that water rushing up the entrance walkway at Blind Pass Beach and completely flooding Manasota Key Road. Cars were creating even more waves trying to drive through it.

Watch my full report here...

“I think everybody’s a little concerned”: Tropical Storm Debby's Surge swamps Manasota Key, flooding roads and beaches

That water was even pushing large rocks up onto the road and cars were struggling to drive over them.

Holly Remelius has lived on Manasota Key for 8 years, and said storm surge like this gets her worried.

Austin Schargorodski Holly Remelius, Manasota Key resident.

“I think everybody is a little concerned how after Hurricane Ian because it was so bad. Everybody is still trying to rebuild,” Remelius said.

Last year, Blind pass beach got completely washed out by Hurricane Idalia, so with the 2-4 feet of storm surge expected from Tropical Storm Debby, we we’re keeping a close eye on flooding in the area.