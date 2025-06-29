GREEN LIGHT FOR NORTH PORT: New traffic signals to improve Toledo Blade and Sumter interchanges

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port is planning to get major road improvements with new traffic signals coming to Toledo Blade and Sumter interchanges, addressing a significant concern for locals.

Construction on the new traffic signals will begin in March, according to city officials who made the announcement at a public meeting on Wednesday.

"There will be signalization at both the northbound and southbound ramps of both Sumter and Toledo Blade, there will also be two basically dual left turns to the northbound ramp…It's basically four new signals two at Sumter and two at Toledo blade," North Port City Engineer Anthony Friedman said.

The project includes not only traffic signals but also modifications to the roads themselves. Friedman estimates the construction will take approximately one year to complete.

The latest cost estimates for the interchange construction in this area were just over $13 million.

Residents also expressed concerns about the planned Yorkshire interchange during the meeting. Officials indicated that project is approximately 10 years away from implementation.

