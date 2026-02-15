Governor DeSantis signs death warrant in 2008 murder case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a death warrant for Michael L. King, setting an execution date of March 17, 2026, at 6 p.m.

King was convicted and sentenced to death for the 2008 kidnapping, sexual battery and murder of Denise Amber Lee, a 21-year-old North Port mother.

Lee was abducted from her home in January 2008. During the crime, multiple 9-1-1 calls were made, but communication breakdowns between emergency dispatch centers delayed the response. The case drew national attention and prompted widespread calls for reform of Florida’s emergency communications system.

In response to the tragedy, Lee’s family established the Denise Amber Lee Foundation. The foundation works to improve 9-1-1 training and protocols nationwide, advocating for stronger dispatcher education and better emergency response standards. The organization also supports legislation aimed at improving public safety communications.

King was found guilty in 2009 of first-degree murder, sexual battery and kidnapping. A jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.

The signing of the death warrant initiates a scheduled series of final appeals in state and federal courts. Defense attorneys are expected to pursue last-minute legal challenges ahead of the execution date.

Florida State Prison in Raiford is scheduled to carry out the execution by lethal injection, unless a lawful alternative method is chosen under state law.

