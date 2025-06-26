Florida leads nation in child drowning deaths, North Port joins global effort to teach water safety

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Living in Florida means being constantly surrounded by water, making swimming skills not just recreational but essential for survival. Thursday, North Port participated in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson, a global initiative aimed at teaching children life-saving water skills.

Dozens of children gathered at the North Port Aquatic Center for free 30-minute lessons where they learned to float, kick, and breathe properly in the water.

"Our mantra here at the North Port Aquatic Center is we want everyone to be safe in, on or around the water, and we really embrace that here in North Port," said Devón Poulos, North Port Aquatics Manager. "It is imperative that everyone learns how to swim, especially here. We're surrounded on three sides by water here in Florida."

NORTH PORT WORLDS LARGEST SWIM LESSON

According to the CDC, Florida has the highest unintentional drowning death rate for children under the age of 10 compared to other states. With North Port alone having more than 80 miles of freshwater canals and quick access to beaches, water safety education becomes critical.

John Fletemeyer, Chairman of the International Drowning Prevention Alliance, dedicates his time to informing people about water safety. He emphasizes multiple prevention strategies including physical barriers like fences and alarms, swimming lessons starting as young as 6 months old, and knowing CPR.

"Drowning is the second leading cause of accidental death among children, so consequently, we have to be very much aware of this statistic and be able to be proactive. And one way of being proactive is teaching your son or daughter how to swim," Fletemeyer said.

While swimming lessons are essential, experts stress that there's no substitute for adult supervision around water. The lessons provided at events like the World's Largest Swimming Lesson serve as a crucial first step in drowning prevention, potentially saving countless young lives.

For some children at the event, it was their first introduction to formal swimming instruction. As they splashed and learned in the pool, they weren't just having fun—they were gaining skills that could one day save their lives in Florida's environment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.