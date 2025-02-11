Driver crashes into a home after high-speed overnight chase, North Port Police say

NORTH PORT, Fla. — A felon is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into someone's home around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Charlotte County.

North Port Police report they had tried to stop the driver, when they ended up in a high-speed chase. The driver, 25-year-old Merald Onyemaechi, then crashed into a garage on Lakeshore Circle. Onyemaechi then ran from the scene, according to police. They chased after him, and with help from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, caught him on Highway 41. Police also found a gun and ammunition in his vehicle.

Police said Onyemaechi is a convicted felon, currently on probation for home invasion robbery with a firearm, according to the department.

They booked him into the Charlotte County Jail on multiple charges, including driving with a suspended license, DUI with property damage, and more.

"While it was a hectic and dangerous situation, we are thankful that good police work resulted in taking this individual off the street. We are also thankful that nobody was hurt," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison in a press release.

