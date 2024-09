NORTH PORT, Fla. — You might have noticed a major police response at North Port High School on Friday.

The North Port Police Department says some students were involved in a disturbance at the school.

Police say those involved have been detained, no one was injured and there is no current threat.

Someone claimed to have seen a gun, a representative from the department tells FOX 4.

However, a report of a gun has not been confirmed by police.