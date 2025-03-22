DECADES IN THE MAKING: North Port opens its Wellen Park Emergency Center

NORTH PORT, Fla — It’s been decades in the making, but North Port’s newest emergency center is finally opening on Tuesday, March 24th.

The city of North Port is prioritizing making healthcare accessible to all their residents as they previously have a lack of healthcare.

Now, they have a facility right in their backyard.

The 11,300 square foot facility will operate 24/7, offering full emergency services including lab testing, x-rays, CT scanning and ultrasounds. In addition, it is designed to serve more than 10,000 patients annually.

CEO of HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, Kelly Lindsay, says, “this is a great opportunity for us, for Englewood Hospital to be able to serve the community, this truly is a critical access site for the community and to do lifesaving high quality care.”

North Port city manager, Jerome Fletcher, highlights how important it is to provide accessible healthcare services to the community.

WELLEN PARK EMERGENCY CENTER

The Emergency Center will start accepting patients Tuesday, March 24.