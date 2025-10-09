Dashcam video shows North Port police officer rescuing child from busy highway

A North Port police officer's quick thinking prevented a potential tragedy when dashcam video captured a child wandering onto busy U.S. 41.

The newly released footage shows a small child walking dangerously close to traffic on the major highway. A North Port police sergeant immediately sprang into action, turning on his lights and sirens before jumping out of his cruiser to chase down the child and bring them to safety.

According to North Port police, the child's parents had done "everything they could" to install safeguards and prevent their child from wandering away from home. The child had developmental delays.

The incident has prompted police to share resources available to families with special needs loved ones, including tracking devices for children and older adults.

"We also have our special needs assessment program, or SNAP, which allows families to share important information about loved ones with special needs. It helps our first responders respond appropriately in any situation," a police spokesperson said.

The department is also asking the public to show compassion for the family during this difficult time, requesting that people online give the family "grace" as they navigate the challenges of caring for a special needs child.