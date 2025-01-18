BREAKING: Another deputy-involved shooting in Charlotte County

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Yet another deputy-involved shooting has happened in Charlotte County.

Barely 24 hours after deputies shot and killed a man south of Punta Gorda, the Sheriff's Office reported a deputy-involved shooting in Englewood on Friday night.

Second deputy-involved shooting in 24 hours under investigation in Charlotte County Friday night

The Sheriff's Office has confirmed that no deputies were injured in the incident.

Posts from the Sheriff Office's app and on Facebook did not provide any information on a suspect, but other social media posts claimed a suspect was down. FOX 4 is working to independently confirm the status of any suspect or suspects.

Sheriff Bill Prummell is also expected to post a video on the incident. He was in Washington DC earlier this week to attend a government panel on supporting and serving senior populations.

Thursday night south of Punta Gorda, deputies were called in to a neighborhood on Tamiami Trail just north of the Tuckers Grade intersection, to deal with Michael Schwartz, who eyewitnesses claimed, was firing a gun and yelling, "Where the cops at?"

