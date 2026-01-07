NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) said it plans to make two busy North Port interchanges safer. Some drivers tell FOX 4 it's about time.

WATCH: Drivers react to FDOT plans for North Port interchanges:

Big changes coming to North Port I-75 interchanges

FDOT said it will add traffic lights and widen the northbound on-ramp to the I-75 interchanges at Sumter Boulevard and Toledo Blade Boulevard. FDOT also plans to add another left turn lane onto the northbound ramp at both intersections.

WFTX A Florida Department of Transportation rendering shows planned improvements to the I-75 and Sumter Boulevard interchange in North Port, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

The $13.4 million project is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Construction Project Manager Jesten Abraham told FOX 4. The department held a public information session at the Suncoast Technical College North Port Branch on Tuesday.

Cars that exit I-75 onto Sumter and Toledo Blade must cross multiple lanes before merging south. Abraham said it's a safety risk that leads to congestion - especially during rush hour.

Some drivers don't wait for traffic to clear before trying to merge. That can lead to close calls. FOX 4 saw two near collisions at the Sumter Boulevard interchange on Tuesday afternoon.

WFTX Cars wait to merge southbound onto Sumter Boulevard in North Port, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

Jacob and Kathy Geier both live in North Port and welcomed the project

“I think this is a great step to improve the flow," Jacob said. "And make it safer for everybody.”

“The volume of traffic in the morning during rush hour is an extremely long line," Kathey said, "And people trying to cross two lanes of traffic without being able to see the other side is dangerous."

FDOT said the interchanges will be open during construction, although there might be delays. Abraham asked drivers to be patient.

"The biggest thing is, you know, just a little bit of patience for this coming year will go a long way," Abraham said.