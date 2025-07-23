ARRESTED: North Port Police arrest three suspects in May home invasion

North Port Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigators have arrested three men accused of posing as Amazon delivery drivers in a targeted home invasion where a family was held captive for hours.

Robert St. Germain of Port St. Lucie, Anton Bradley Brown of the Miami area, and Adlet Javon Francis of Orlando are now in custody following the May 23 incident in North Port.

The investigation revealed that three armed men posed as Amazon delivery drivers to lure a young woman to the door of her home in the 2500 block of Hobblebrush Drive around 1:30 p.m. When she opened it, the suspects forced their way inside.

According to police, the men stole cash and ransacked the residence while holding the daughter and mother captive inside the home, waiting for the father to return.

When the father arrived around 5 p.m., he found the front door locked and attempted to enter through the back of the house. He was confronted by one of the suspects, and a brief struggle followed before the suspects fled the scene.

One suspect later stole an unoccupied Ford F-150 with keys inside and fled the area, police say. The vehicle was recovered that weekend at a shopping center off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.

Stolen truck tied to North Port armed home invasion robbery found; suspects still at large

North Port Police crime scene technicians processed the scene and surrounding areas, recovering evidence including discarded items believed to have been left by the suspects.

"This case demonstrates the relentless commitment of our detectives, our Real Time Intelligence Center Analysts, and the critical partnership we share with FDLE," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said.

Investigators say this was a targeted incident, not a random act of violence, and that one of the suspects was known to the victim.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.